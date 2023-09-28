AFSPA is no solution to Manipur crisis: Irom Sharmila

A day after AFSPA was extended in most parts of Manipur, rights activist Irom Sharmila said the "oppressive law" was not a solution to the conflict in the state.

Sharmila, hailed as the 'Iron Lady of Manipur', told PTI in a telephonic interview on Thursday that the BJP-led government at the Centre should respect diversity instead of working for uniformity through proposals like the Uniform Civil Code.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA was extended by another six months in Manipur on Wednesday, barring 19 police station areas in the Imphal valley and an area that shares its boundary with neighbouring Assam.

"The extension of AFSPA is not a solution to the problems or ethnic violence in the state. The Centre and the Manipur government have to respect the diversity of the region," she said.

"The values, principles, and practices of different ethnic groups must be respected. India is known for its diversity. But the central government and the BJP are more interested in creating uniformity through proposals like the Uniform Civil Code," she added.