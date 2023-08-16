AIDWA visits strife-torn Manipur, calls CM Biren Singh 'barrier' for justice for women

Accusing him of being the “biggest barrier” for justice for women who faced sexual assault, a delegation of Left-backed AIDWA that visited ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday demanded the immediate removal of Biren Singh as state Chief Minister.
The delegation with CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat, AIDWA president PK Sreemati and General Secretary Mariam Dhawale, which visited the state between August 9 and 11, said what Manipur needs is “political solution” as “kind words alone” will not help.
They wondered how Prime Minister Narendra Modi could claim that there is peace in the state for past few days when people are still not being able to return to their homes and victims of sexual violence still not got justice. The delegation will seek an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to brief her about the ground situation.
Addressing a press conference here, Karat said, “there can be peace only when people who are driven out from their houses can come back to their places. Manipur has become a war zone. The Prime Minister not recognising it is not justice to people.”
Referring to Singh’s remarks to “forget and forgive” on Independence Day, she asked how can a victim of sexual violence victim do so when she has not got justice.
“In which world is he living? He never met sexual violence victims and you did not help him…Deliberately, he has not arrested those identified as culprits. The Chief Minister himself is the biggest barrier to justice. He is unashamedly insensitive. He knows the Centre supports him,” she said.
The delegation said the condition of relief camps were “pathetic”, as life in these facilities have “robbed them of their self respect and dignity”. People do not know when they will return to their homes, at a time they are “facing difficulties” for everyday activities like bathing, changing clothes etc.
Karat said the Prime Minister has talked about the people of the country standing with Manipur but the “reality” is that “the BJP governments at the Centre and the state are not with the people. That is what we saw and heard directly from women there. The double engine governments have not provided any relief. People are emotionally and geographically divided”.
Urging for the immediate solution to the crisis, she said there is division among people and in certain areas people cannot enter.
“There are borders which you cannot cross. There is no man’s land. It has become like Wagah Border. People in the valley cannot enter Hills and vice versa,” she said.
Dhawale said women told the delegation that the Chief Minister had failed them and there has been no arrest in the last three months.
“Nobody could leave relief camps despite three months gone. There is no work available and no food either. The ration system is not working. There is the issue of nutrition. There is hunger. Victims are traumatised,” she said.