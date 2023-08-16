AIDWA visits strife-torn Manipur, calls CM Biren Singh 'barrier' for justice for women

Referring to Singh’s remarks to “forget and forgive” on Independence Day, she asked how can a victim of sexual violence victim do so when she has not got justice.



“In which world is he living? He never met sexual violence victims and you did not help him…Deliberately, he has not arrested those identified as culprits. The Chief Minister himself is the biggest barrier to justice. He is unashamedly insensitive. He knows the Centre supports him,” she said.