Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Amit Shah to hold key meeting today as Manipur burns again

Shah also took stock of the security situation in Manipur on Sunday after cancelling his election rallies in Maharashtra.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 05:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 05:29 IST
India NewsAmit ShahManipurmanipur violence

Follow us on :

Follow Us