Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur’s Kakching and Thoubal districts

<p>Imphal:Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition during separate search operations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur’s</a> Kakching and Thoubal districts, the police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The seized arms included hand grenades, rifles and handguns.</p>.<p>The security forces found one INSAS rifle without a magazine, one 9mm pistol, three hand grenades, three carbine magazines, four 9mm ammunition and others from Wabagai buffalo farm areas in Kakching, the police said in a statement.</p>.<p>In another operation at Kwarok Maring in Thoubal district, a country-made 9mm pistol, one SBBL gun, two hand grenades, one INSAS Magazine, three 12-bore cartridges, and a radio set, it said.</p>.Manipur: Six militants held in Imphal East, arms recovered in Churachandpur.<p>The northeastern state has been in the grip of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year. </p>