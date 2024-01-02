CBI files chargesheets against five Kuki men for abduction and murder of Meitei teenagers in Manipur case

"The investigation of both the inter-related cases (arising out of same facts) revealed that in the morning of July 6, 2023 the boy went to the tuition class of minor girl and picked her up on his bike as a pillion rider and proceeded towards Bishnupur side and from there to Thas View Point Area on old Cachar Road. At that spot, the boy and the girl were intercepted and held captive by the accused who forcibly put the victims in a vehicle. They were taken to an undisclosed location and later on, were suspectedly killed," the CBI said in a statement on Tuesday. January 2.

The chargesheets were filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Guwahati as the Supreme Court had ordered that trial of the cases should be done in Guwahati. The CBI had registered the case on August 23 last year.