Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Curfew imposed, internet suspended in Manipur as protesters go on rampage

The protest was triggered by recovery of bodies of six Meiteis—women and children—who went missing in Jiribam district on November 7.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 11:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 11:38 IST
India NewsManipurcurfew

Follow us on :

Follow Us