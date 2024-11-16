Curfew imposed, internet suspended in Manipur as protesters go on rampage

<p>Guwahati: Curfew was clamped in Manipur from 4.30 pm on Saturday after protesters went on a rampage in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley districts following recovery of six bodies, suspected to be those who went missing in Jiribam district on November 7. </p><p>Protesters, mainly women, attacked the houses of some MLAs in Imphal, burnt tires and blocked the road demanding immediate action against "Kuki insurgents," who allegedly abducted the six and were killed.</p><p>The curfew would remain in force till further order, said an official notification.</p>.<p>Internet services too were suspended in affected districts across Manipur on Saturday.</p>.Modi govt directs security forces to take all 'necessary steps' to restore peace in strife-hit Manipur.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/three-bodies-found-in-manipur-river-believed-to-be-among-6-missing-meiteis-3279064">Three bodies were found from a river</a> in Jiribam district on Friday while three more were found on Saturday. This triggered protests among the Meiteis, who alleged that the state government and the security forces failed to rescue the "abducted persons." The six, belonging to a family, included three women and three children. One child was aged eight months while another was two-and-half-months.</p><p>The six went missing during a gunfight between the CRPF and Manipur police that took place after "armed militants" allegedly attacked a CRPF camp and a police station, where displaced Meitei persons were provided shelters. </p>.PM Modi off on his 'periodic foreign jaunt', why is he 'steadfastly refusing' to visit Manipur: Congress.<p>Kuki-Zo organisations, on the other hand, claimed that those killed were not militants but "village volunteers" belonging to the Hmar community, who were "defending" their villages against possible attacks by the Meiteis. </p><p>They said that the "village volunteers" gathered following information about entry of armed men belonging to Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei radical group, into the police station but they were gunned down by the CRPF and Manipur police. Hmars are part of the greater Kuki-Zo communities.</p><p>The state Cabinet held a meeting on Friday night in which it condemned the recent violence in Jiribam and said that a "vested interest group" was trying to derail the peace process initiated by the Centre by inviting all MLAs to New Delhi on October 15.</p><p>The bodies were found on a day the Coordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI) dispatched a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for safe release of the six. The COCOMI said the Centre would be held responsible if anything untoward happened to the six.</p>