Homeindiamanipur

Driver shot at as armed men target oil tankers in Manipur's Tamenglong

At least two fuel tankers were hit in the firing that happened near Keimei village on NH-37 which connects Imphal with Silchar.
Last Updated 16 April 2024, 08:43 IST

Imphal: A driver was shot at as armed men allegedly targeted fuel tankers in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Tuesday, police said.

At least two fuel tankers were hit in the firing that happened near Keimei village on NH-37 which connects Imphal with Silchar, they said.

Armed men, who are yet to be identified, fired from hilltops targeting the fuel tankers on the highway, in which the driver was shot in his leg, they added.

As the bullets hit the tankers, oil was seen spilling on the road. Police said additional forces have been sent to the area.

(Published 16 April 2024, 08:43 IST)
India NewsManipurGun violenceimphalSilchar

