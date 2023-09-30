Foreign conspiracy behind Manipur violence: NIA

Terrorists based out of Myanmar and Bangladesh hatched a "transnational conspiracy" with militant leaders in the Northeast to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur and wage a war against India, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said.

The anti-terror agency, which has arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the conspiracy in the past week, on Saturday said investigations revealed that insurgent leaders based in the two neighbouring countries have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other "terrorist hardware", which are being sourced both from across the border as well as from other terrorist outfits active in Northeast to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur.

"Investigation revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India," the NIA said in a statement.