Former soldier beaten to death in Manipur

Guwahati: A former army jawan was allegedly beaten to death in conflict-hit Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday night.

Limlal Mate, belonging to the Kuki community, was attacked at Meitei-dominated Sekami after he mistakenly drove his car into the area, said Kuki organisations.

The body of Mate, a resident of Sharon Veng in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, was found in a pool of blood on Monday. A source in a Kuki organisation said the victim was a former army personnel. Mate had lost his wife a few years ago and was living with his son, the source said.

Police, however, did not give any confirmation about the incident.