Four children living in Manipur relief camp drown in river

They went to take bath at the Tuitha river near their camp around 2 pm on Tuesday. As they did not come back for a long, their families along with other inmates of the camp started looking for them. Police were also informed, and they too joined the searches, which continued overnight.
Churachandpur: Four children, who were living in a relief camp along with their families, drowned in a river in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said.

The children -- three girls and a boy, aged between 4 and 9 -- were living in the ECA Canan relief camp in Tuibuong due to the ethnic strife in the state, they said.

Around 6 am on Wednesday, the bodies of the children were found in the river, police said.

(Published 20 March 2024, 09:22 IST)
