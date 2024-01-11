JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Four men 'missing' in Manipur, fresh firing reported

Sources said the possibility of them being held captive by militants cannot be ruled out and help from central forces has been sought.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 01:22 IST

Follow Us

Imphal: Four men from Manipur's Kumbi assembly constituency, who had gone for collecting firewood near the hill ranges adjoining Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, went missing on Wednesday, police said.

Their whereabouts are still not known. They have been identified as Dara Singh, Ibomcha Singh, Romen Singh and Anand Singh, police said.

Sources said the possibility of them being held captive by militants cannot be ruled out and help from central forces has been sought.

Meanwhile, militants launched fresh gun and bomb attacks at Haotak village in Bishnupur district prompting more than 100 women, children and elderly to flee to safer areas, officials said.

Security forces rushed to the spot and returned fire forcing the attackers to stop firing, officials said adding intermittent firing is still continuing.

No injuries have been reported so far, officials added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 January 2024, 01:22 IST)
India NewsManipur

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT