Gunfire exchanged between 2 groups in Manipur's Imphal West district

Armed assailants launched an attack from the hills of Kangpokpi district on the low-lying Koutruk village, prompting retaliation from village volunteers. No person was injured.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:21 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 16:21 IST
