'Illegal migrants' from Myanmar to be deported: Manipur CM assures the majority Meiteis

Guwahati: Amid the growing demand by Meitei organisations for a "crackdown" against Kukis, Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday assured that all "illegal migrants" from the neighbouring country would be deported as per the laws.

Claiming that illegal migration over the years have caused alarming impact on the state's demography, Singh said some districts witnessed unnatural growth of population over the years due to influx from the conflict-hit Myanmar.

"The data available with us says 996 new villages cropped up in the state due to illegal migration. But let me assure all today that all the illegal migrants would be detected and deported as per our laws," Singh told reporters in Imphal.

The CM said a total of 5,801 "illegal migrants" have been detected in Kamjong district of which 359 have been deported so far. "The remaining 5,457 illegal Myanmar migrants are taking shelter in eight villages in designated camps. Biometrics of 5,173 have been collected for their deportation," he said.