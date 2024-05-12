'Illegal migrants' from Myanmar to be deported: Manipur CM assures the majority Meiteis

Guwahati: Amid the growing demand by Meitei organisations for a "crackdown" against Kukis, Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday assured that all "illegal migrants" from the neighbouring country would be deported as per the laws.
Claiming that illegal migration over the years have caused alarming impact on the state's demography, Singh said some districts witnessed unnatural growth of population over the years due to influx from the conflict-hit Myanmar.
"The data available with us says 996 new villages cropped up in the state due to illegal migration. But let me assure all today that all the illegal migrants would be detected and deported as per our laws," Singh told reporters in Imphal.
The CM said a total of 5,801 "illegal migrants" have been detected in Kamjong district of which 359 have been deported so far. "The remaining 5,457 illegal Myanmar migrants are taking shelter in eight villages in designated camps. Biometrics of 5,173 have been collected for their deportation," he said.
Demand by the Meiteis:
Singh's statements are in line with demand by influential organisations representing the majority Meitei community for a "crackdown" against the Kukis. Organisations like Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (CPCOMI) have several times claimed that "illegal migration" of Chin-Kukis from Myanmar has posed a threat to identity, culture and land rights of the "indigenous" people of the state.
They also alleged involvement of the "illegal migrants" in the ongoing conflict since May last year in which over 200 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced. Singh is also a Meitei.
Kuki groups, on the other hand, state that a false narrative over illegal migration is being created by the Meiteis in order to target the Kuki-Zos and their history in Manipur.
It is noteworthy that:
Only 10 km of 398 km border with Myanmar in Manipur is fenced.
The migrants were deported despite appeals by human rights organisations not to hand them over to the military regime.
Kuki-Zo communities share ethnic ties with Chins of Myanmar.