In Manipur, Kuki groups demand action against CRPF; Meiteis writes to PM for rescue of 'abducted' persons

Meiteis write to PM Modi:

In a memorandum addressed to PM Modi, the Coordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI), a forum of organisations representing the Meitei community, said that six Meitei women and children, including one eight-month-old, were abducted in broad daylight by the "Chin-Kuki narco terrorists" in Jiribam district on November 7. "The heinous act has instilled widespread fear and insecurity among the people of Manipur, intensifying the already volatile security scenario in the state."

Seeking the PM's immediate intervention, the COCOMI said action should be initiated against those who abducted the six and sought an investigation in the Ministry of Home Affairs' handling of the situation.

"Should these innocent lives be harmed in any way, the consequences will be dire, and the government of India will bear full responsibility for the ramification," said the memorandum.

Fresh tension have gripped Jiribam since November 7 when the 31-year-old Hmar woman teacher was allegedly raped and burned alive by suspected Meitei insurgents.

Manipur has remained roiled in the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May last year in which nearly 240 people have been killed and over 60,000 others displaced. Sporadic incidents of violence have continued despite the presence of a large number of security forces including the army.