'Issues of displaced people top priority of new govt': Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh

Speaking to reporters, he said the government will soon formulate a roadmap for the return of these people to their homes.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 18:20 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 18:20 IST
