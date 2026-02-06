<p>Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been Royal Challengers Bengaluru's long-standing face took to his Instagram to congratulate the women's team on their second triumph.</p><p>"Champions again. Keeping the rcb flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To smriti and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans"</p>.<p>For the records<strong>, </strong>Smriti Mandhana anchored the run chase with an astonishing innings to lead RCB to a thumping six-wicket wicket win over Delhi Capitals for their second Women's Premier League (WPL) crown, following their inaugural triumph in 2024.<br></p>