Blessed state of being a volunteer 

<p class="bodytext">Just when I sat to write this piece, I thought I will toss this question before the readers of this column. But let me make it amply clear that my questioning is in the context of listening and reading of strictly spiritual nature and not in the context of any other domain. The question is why should anyone read that which I write, when each one’s span of life is limited and, knowledge to be gained and attained in this limited span is unlimited?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Does anyone have that much time available to oneself that one would spend one’s invaluable time in reading or listening to each and every one who writes and speaks?</p>.<p class="bodytext">The idea behind this kind of questioning is not to discourage reading and listening; it is to provoke you to do it more in such a way that your reading and listening, writing and speaking becomes intense, focussed and endowed with a clear sense of direction so that your progress becomes clear to you in spiritual reality, the dimension to enrich which you read and listen, write and speak. But, coming to a conclusion and making a wise decision as to who in reality is living liberated is the greatest decision in life as that one alone is worthy of our attention if we are a spiritual person and we have come to realise that our thirst for liberation is real and the first priority in life.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Such a person alone is worthy of our attention. Paying attention to such a person is full of potential for our exploring our own strength, shaping our own destiny and finally becoming living liberated and hence potentially, possibly and probably the conduit for others too to become the same.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Those who are liberated, they definitely become volunteers (parmarthi). This alone is the self-test which has no invigilator. We ourselves are the examinee examiner and the result too. So long as the spirit of becoming a volunteer hasn’t become clear in one’s consciousness, one must know that one has yet to hit the finishing point of clarity about one’s life’s ideal mission and real vision. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Volunteer means becoming determined to do good without any expectation from life to get rewarded in return. Volunteer means coming to realise that you are here indeed to help and serve others.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, open mystery or the sacred secret behind our transforming into volunteers is that whole life itself begins to appear before us as the blessed most reward in which there is hardly any place left for any expectation or reward. </p>