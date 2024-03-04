Kuki groups oppose Assembly resolution to revoke ceasefire, conducting NRC in Manipur

Guwahati: From MLAs to NGOs and citizens, many prominent voices in Kuki hills are coming out in protest against Manipur Assembly's recent resolutions seeking the abrogation of the ceasefire agreement with Kuki insurgent groups and having a NRC in the conflict-hit state.

Days after 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah against the resolutions, members of Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a forum of Kuki groups in Tengnoupal, one of the Kuki-dominated districts, took to the streets on Monday with slogans against the Assembly resolutions.

They urged the Centre not to pay heed to the resolutions as the same were endorsed only by the MLAs belonging to the Meitei community. They said that the ceasefire agreement, called Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which was signed with at least 25 Kuki rebel groups in 2008 and was renewed several times, had brought peace in the Kuki hills, which had witnessed conflict in the past.

"The resolution was adopted to defame the Kuki National Organisation and United People's Front (Kuki armed groups in ceasefire) and further alienate Kuki-Zomi-Hmar community as part of the continuous hate campaign," said the letter submitted by 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs recently to Shah.