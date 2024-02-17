Magisterial probe ordered into Churachandpur violence, looting of arms from IRB post: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said two separate magisterial inquiries would be initiated to investigate the violence in Churachandpur following the suspension of a constable and the looting of arms from an IRB post at Chingarel in Imphal East district.

Addressing reporters, Singh emphasised the government's primary responsibility to safeguard lives and property.

He expressed concern over the situation following the suspension of a constable by Churachandpur SP, citing the need for maintaining discipline.

Singh extended his condolences to the families of those who were killed during the Churachandpur violence.

"We condole the deaths of two persons at Churachandpur and one person during the attempt to loot arms at Manipur Police Training College on Tuesday, though we strongly condemn the incident," Singh said.

Four Insas rifles, an AK Ghatak 2, magazines of SLR and sixteen small boxes of 9mm ammunition that were looted from the IRB camp have been recovered, police had said.