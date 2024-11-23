Manipur: 2 more arrested for arson at residences of MLAs

<p>Imphal: Two more persons were arrested in Manipur for allegedly being involved in vandalism and arson at residences of legislators in Imphal Valley on November 16, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>With these arrests, the number of people apprehended for arson at the residences of MLAs reached 34, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>Police also said that they are examining inputs and looking for additional suspects in various localities of Imphal Valley for arson incidents on November 16.</p>.Manipur conflict: Death toll since last year reaches 258, over 9,000 additional forces being deployed .<p>An investigation into the incidents of vandalism and arson at the residences of legislators is underway, the officer said.</p>.<p>The violence escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.</p>.<p>Bodies of those six were later found.</p>.<p>Mobs set fire to the residences of three BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley where an indefinite curfew has been clamped.</p>.<p>At least 258 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.</p>