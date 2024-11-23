Home
Manipur: 2 more arrested for arson at residences of MLAs

With these arrests, the number of people apprehended for arson at the residences of MLAs reached 34, a senior officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 09:44 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 09:44 IST
