Manipur: 34 UNLF militants flee Myanmar following 'intense gunfight', surrender before Assam Rifles

Guwahati: At least 34 cadres, belonging to the Pambei faction of United National Liberation Front (UNLF), surrendered before Assam Rifles on Friday after they tried to cross-infiltrate into Manipur from Myanmar following an 'intense gunfight' in the conflict-torn country.
Sources said the militants from the Valley-based insurgent group surrendered several automatic weapons before the Assam Rifles at Nambil in Tengnoupal district. Assam Rifles guards the largely unfenced Indo-Myanmar border.
The source said the UNLF had an 'intense gunfight' with People's Defence Force (PDF), a rebel group in Myanmar over the past few days, following which the militants tried to sneak into Manipur for safety.
The PDF has been fighting against the military regime for restoration of democracy in Myanmar.
Interestingly, the Pambei faction had signed a ceasefire with the Centre and Manipur government in November last year amid the Meitei-Kuki clash.
But the outfit was delaying the surrender of weapons and submitting the full list of its members. Kuki groups in Manipur have alleged the involvement of UNLF militants in the ongoing conflict in which more than 220 people, belonging to both the Kuki and Meitei communities, have been killed since May last year.
A source in Assam Rifles, which guards the Indo-Myanmar border, said the surrendered cadres were handed over to Manipur police for further legal action.
Published 18 May 2024, 03:44 IST