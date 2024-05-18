Manipur: 34 UNLF militants flee Myanmar following 'intense gunfight', surrender before Assam Rifles

Guwahati: At least 34 cadres, belonging to the Pambei faction of United National Liberation Front (UNLF), surrendered before Assam Rifles on Friday after they tried to cross-infiltrate into Manipur from Myanmar following an 'intense gunfight' in the conflict-torn country.

Sources said the militants from the Valley-based insurgent group surrendered several automatic weapons before the Assam Rifles at Nambil in Tengnoupal district. Assam Rifles guards the largely unfenced Indo-Myanmar border.

The source said the UNLF had an 'intense gunfight' with People's Defence Force (PDF), a rebel group in Myanmar over the past few days, following which the militants tried to sneak into Manipur for safety.

The PDF has been fighting against the military regime for restoration of democracy in Myanmar.