Manipur Assembly to discuss ongoing situation on Tuesday; Kuki MLAs to boycott session

A vital one-day session of the Manipur Assembly on Tuesday will hold a discussion on the prevailing situation in the state but at least 10 Kuki MLAs are likely to skip the session over safety concerns.

The session was convened after the Opposition Congress and a few MLAs belonging to the ruling BJP raised the demand that the issues concerning the present Meitei-Kuki conflict should be discussed in the Assembly. This will be the first session of the Assembly since the state went into a turmoil nearly four months ago.

The previous Assembly session was held in March and according to the norms, one Assembly session must be held every six months. Governor Anusuiya Uikey convened the one-day Monsoon Session of the Assembly following recommendations twice by the State Cabinet.

Sources in the BJP said the government would table in the House the steps taken to restore normalcy and efforts for the rehabilitation of those affected by the violence. The government would also try to pass some resolutions regarding the steps to be taken to end the conflict.