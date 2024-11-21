Manipur deserves better than 'part-time governor, failed CM and super-failed Union home minister': Congress

<p>New Delhi: Congress on Thursday said people of Manipur deserve better than a "a part-time governor, a failed chief minister and a super-failed Union home minister", as the state is witnessing a fresh wave of ethnic violence.</p><p>Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Manipur does not have a full-time Governor since July 31.</p><p>"The present incumbent spends most of his time in Assam. The tenure of the earlier incumbent Anusuiya Uikey-ji, a distinguished tribal political leader, was curtailed to less than 18 months," he said. Assam Governor Lakshman Acharya has been given additional charge of Manipur since July 31.</p>.Extend AFSPA to entire Manipur to recover looted arms: Kuki MLAs.<p>"Even she is puzzled why the PM has not visited the state in spite of repeated requests. A part-time Governor, a failed CM, and a super-failed Union Home Minister. Surely the people of Manipur deserve better," he added.</p><p>Uikey was quoted by <em>The Print</em> as saying that she kept forwarding requests from people of Manipur urging a visit by Narendra Modi to the Prime Minister's Office but she did not know why has not visited. She also insisted on the need for restoring the trust by the union government.</p>