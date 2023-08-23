Manipur govt starts allotting pre-fabricated houses as 'temporary' shelters for violence victims

With peace still far away, the Manipur government on Wednesday started allotting prefabricated houses for temporary shelters to those displaced by the violence that started more than three months ago.

Handing over prefabricated houses for 400 displaced families near the Sajiwa Jail complex in Imphal East district, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said those displaced will be shifted to their original houses once peace is restored. Similar temporary shelters will be provided to 3,000 families.

"The temporary shelter homes are being constructed for shifting those living in many relief camps, both in the hill and valley regions. The permanent houses for them would also be constructed at their original places, and a survey has been started for the same," Singh said.