Manipur govt starts allotting pre-fabricated houses as 'temporary' shelters for violence victims

With peace still far away, the Manipur government on Wednesday started allotting prefabricated houses for temporary shelters to those displaced by the violence that started more than three months ago.
Handing over prefabricated houses for 400 displaced families near the Sajiwa Jail complex in Imphal East district, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said those displaced will be shifted to their original houses once peace is restored. Similar temporary shelters will be provided to 3,000 families.
"The temporary shelter homes are being constructed for shifting those living in many relief camps, both in the hill and valley regions. The permanent houses for them would also be constructed at their original places, and a survey has been started for the same," Singh said.
The CM said the prefabricated houses have been constructed with financial assistance of Rs 101 crore, which has been disbursed from the Prime Minister's Office through the Home Minister. A sum of Rs 149 crore have been allocated by the PMO for the same, he said.
More than 160 people have been killed, and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between sections of the Meitei and Kukis since May 3. The sporadic incidents of violence have prevented the displaced persons from going back to their homes even after over three months since the violence broke out.
Stating that the situation in Manipur was becoming normal, Singh said that security personnel deployed had started carrying out duties at their respective places. He expressed hope that normalcy will return soon and gave credit to the support of various civil society organisations, churches, women's organisations, and other stakeholders.
The chief minister further stated that displaced families would be given priority under the state government's "One Family One Livelihood" scheme for their rehabilitation.