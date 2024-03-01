Manipur tribal MLAs slam 'biased' resolution seeking abrogation of pact signed with Kuki militants

In a statement, the 10 legislators belonging to the Kuki Zomi Hmar communities MLAs said, “It is a one-sided resolution emanating from prejudice, bias and hatred for our community that reflects a myopic view on the issue.”

Of the MLAs, seven belong to the ruling BJP, two are from the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and one is an Independent. They were not present in the assembly when the resolution was passed.