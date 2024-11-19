Manipur unrest: Suspension on broadband services lifted, mobile internet ban stays

<p>Imphal: The Manipur government has conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services three days after imposing it, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.</p><p>Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended, according to an order issued by Home Commissioner N Ashok Kumar.</p><p>Amid escalating violence, the administration clamped the restriction order in seven districts on November 16.</p>.NDA MLAs call for 'mass operation' against Kuki militants for killing 6 civilians in Manipur.<p>"Considering the sufferings of the common people as the internet ban had affected functioning of important offices, institutions, and people who work from home, the state government has made a considered decision to lift suspension in case of broadband services conditionally,” the order said.</p><p>A subscriber shall not accept any connection other than the one allowed, and no Wifi or hotspots shall be allowed, it said.</p><p>The government, however, decided to keep the ban on mobile internet data, according to the order.</p>.<p>The administration imposed the suspension on November 16 in seven districts - Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur – for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems.</p><p>The suspension was extended for two more days on Monday.</p>