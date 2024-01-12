Manipur govt sets up 3-member panel to probe fuel leak in power station

Imphal: The Manipur government has constituted a three-member committee to make a detailed inquiry into fuel leak from a power plant in Imphal valley and spilling into streams flowing alongside, an official notification said.

The committee to be headed by Additional DGP (Intelligence) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha will have Power Secretary Shailesh Kumar Chaurasia and Additional Secretary Home Department M Pradip Singh as members, the notification issued on Thursday said.

"The committee will inquire into the cause of the incident of leakage including circumstances leading to it," it said.