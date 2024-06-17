Dak Adalat for South Karnataka postal region

Bengaluru: The Postmaster General, South Karnataka Region, Bengaluru, will hold a Dak Adalat at 11 am on June 24 at the Conference Room, Office of the Postmaster General, South Karnataka Region, Bengaluru-560001.

Citizens who like to present their grievances regarding postal matters in the South Karnataka postal region comprising the districts of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Kodagu, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Udupi should furnish their details to the Assistant Director (Staff), Office of the Postal General, South Karnataka Region, 2nd Floor, GPO Building, Bengaluru-560001, by June 17.

Grievances can also be sent by email to pg.karsk@indiapost.gov.in.