Mobile internet suspension extended in Manipur for three more days

<p>Imphal: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a> government on Wednesday extended suspension of mobile internet services for three more days in seven districts, according to an order.</p>.<p>Amid escalating violence, the administration suspended the services on November 16 for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It had been extended for two more days on Monday.</p>.Meitei group reject resolutions taken in NDA meeting in Manipur, 21 MLAs absent.<p>“The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation decided to continue suspension of mobile internet … services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi of Manipur for another three days," it said.</p>.<p>On November 16, the administration imposed the suspension on both broadband and mobile internet services.</p>.<p>However, it lifted the restriction on broadband services on Tuesday, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.</p>