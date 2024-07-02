N Biren Singh govt a paper tiger, undeclared president's rule in Manipur: MPCC chief

"N Biren Singh government is a paper tiger. The government is the weakest government in the political history of Manipur... the system and administration is totally paralysed. Not just the law and order but other departments are also total failures. Earlier we waited for two-three months so that the government could be in a position to deal with the prevailing situation and take control. Now it's been fourteen months and we are wondering how many months do we have to wait," he said.