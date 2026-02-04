<p>Imphal: NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday staked a claim to form a government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>, state BJP chief A Sharda Devi said.</p>.<p>Restive Manipur has been under the President's rule since February last year.</p>.<p>An NDA team led by Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Lok Bhavan here and staked the claim to form a popular government, she said.</p>.Yumnam Khemchand Singh elected as BJP's legislative party leader, set to be next Manipur CM.<p>Two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo majority districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl were among the delegates who met Bhalla here.</p>.<p>"We met the governor in the presence of our newly elected legislature party leader and BJP observer Tarun Chugh. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> staked a claim to form a popular government in the state," Devi told reporters here. </p>