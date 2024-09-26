No basis to believe on inputs about infiltration of 900 Kuki militants from Myanmar: Manipur DGP

Guwahati: Manipur director general of police, Rajiv Singh on Wednesday said the inputs about infiltration of 900 Kuki insurgents from Myanmar and their plan to attack the Meitei community on September 28 could not be substantiated.
"Following concerns expressed by various communities, the inputs were verified from various quarters but it could not be substantiated on the ground. There is no basis currently to believe in such inputs," said a statement signed by the DGP.
The statement, however, said security forces were put on high alert to protect lives and properties of citizens. "All communities are assured of their safety. They are advised not to belive in any such rumours or unverified inputs," it further said.
The clarification came a day after Kuki organisations called for a "complete shutdown" in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas on September 28 and imposed restrictions on movement of Kuki-Zo people between September 26 and 29 in order to prevent any attack by the Meiteis.
Published 25 September 2024, 21:02 IST