Nobel Peace laureates join citizens' initiative to establish peace in conflict-hit Manipur

Over 160 people have been killed and more than 60,000 others have been left displaced due to clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since May 3. The government's efforts to restore peace have not yielded much result even today as the groups representing the two communities have remained firm on their demands. Manipur violence has invited condemnation from across the world.

Along with Jody and Ibadi, the International Peace Bureau, which is historically recognised as the world’s oldest peace organisation and recipient of the 1910 Nobel Peace Prize has also joined the tribunal for peace in Manipur. “The aim of the tribunal is to help in charting a pathway for much-needed peace in Manipur which is one of the least known and most forgotten war zones of the world. The tribunal is comprised of concerned and committed individuals and organizations from Manipur and around the world,” said Nepram.

Manipur has been in a state of conflict since the 1950s and is one of the most militarised and weaponised zones in the world. Over 60 armed groups operate in the state and over 20,000 women have been widowed due to armed conflict. People have been caught between the guns of the state and non-state armed groups with serious impacts on the lives of women, children and youth. The violence has had a devastating impact on the lives of the people for decades, Nepram further said.