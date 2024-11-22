Home
NPP's Manipur unit asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh government

An advisory signed by NPP state president N Kayisii emphasised that the party’s national president had officially withdrawn support from the Singh government on November 17.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 19:32 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 19:32 IST
India NewsManipurBiren SinghNPP

