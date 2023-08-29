Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

One-day session of Manipur House adjourned sine die amid ruckus

While most of the Kuki MLAs, regardless of party affiliations had decided to skip the session, the House was set to discuss the state’s prevailing situation of ethnic strife.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 06:29 IST

Follow Us

The one-day session of Manipur Assembly on Tuesday was adjourned sine die soon after proceedings began amid ruckus by Congress MLAs.

While most of the Kuki MLAs, regardless of party affiliations had decided to skip the session, the House was set to discuss the state’s prevailing situation of ethnic strife.

The government had last month recommended a session by August 21, but later revised it to August 28 on not getting a green light from the Raj Bhavan. Last week, the Chief Minister's Office announced the assembly will reconvene from August 29. The previous Assembly session was held in March and according to the norms, a session must be held every six months.

(With PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 August 2023, 06:29 IST)
India NewsManipur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT