One-day session of Manipur House adjourned sine die amid ruckus

The one-day session of Manipur Assembly on Tuesday was adjourned sine die soon after proceedings began amid ruckus by Congress MLAs.

While most of the Kuki MLAs, regardless of party affiliations had decided to skip the session, the House was set to discuss the state’s prevailing situation of ethnic strife.

The government had last month recommended a session by August 21, but later revised it to August 28 on not getting a green light from the Raj Bhavan. Last week, the Chief Minister's Office announced the assembly will reconvene from August 29. The previous Assembly session was held in March and according to the norms, a session must be held every six months.



(With PTI inputs)