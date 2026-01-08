<p>Guwahati: BJP's move to form a "popular government" in Manipur has hit a roadblock with Kuki organisations including the insurgent groups asking the seven BJP MLAs representing the Kuki-Zo communities not to support or facilitate the government formation in the conflict-torn state.</p><p>Kuki Zo Council and Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of influential community-based organisations, has warned that no individual or legislator would facilitate or support move taken by the Meitei legislators and BJP as the Kukis have been demanding a "separate administration" to end the ongoing Meitei-Kuki conflict. </p>.Gunfight breaks out between armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi.<p>United People's Front (UPF) no never set where and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), apex body of Kuki insurgent groups in suspension of operations agreement, has convened a meeting of all civil society organisations and the MLAs on January to discuss issues "pertinent to our people and our political demand and arrive at a consensus basis decision." </p><p>Like the civil society organisations, the UPF and KNO are against extending support to the government and have been demanding a "separate administration" in the form of a Union Territory comprising Kuki-dominated districts for ending the Meitei-Kuki conflict.</p><p>This comes days after Kuki MLAs met their Meitei counterparts in New Delhi for the first time since the conflict began in May 2023. The meeting was seen as an ice breaker for restoration of the government in the state, which has remained under President's Rule since February last year.</p><p><strong>Political equation: </strong></p><p>BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60 member Assembly including seven belonging to Kuki communities. The party can form the government with the support of five MLAs of Naga People's Front and Independents but BJP high command have been pressing for support of the Kuki legislators for an "inclusive government." </p><p>A Kuki MLA on Thursday told DH that they would convey the message of BJP with the Kuki-Zo organisations during the January 13 meeting and decide accordingly. </p><p>In a statement on Wednesday, Kuki Inpi Manipur, however, said, "Under the present circumstances, no Kuki-Zo individual or legislator—irrespective of political affiliation—should participate in, support, facilitate, or legitimise the formation of the government. Such participation would be in direct contradiction to the expressed collective mandate of the Kuki-Zo people and the unified stand of their apex representative bodies."</p><p>The Kuki Inpi Manipur makes it unequivocally clear that any individual who chooses to act contrary to this collective decision shall do so at their own personal responsibility, and such actions shall neither represent nor bind the Kuki people in any manner, it further said. KZC also made a similar statement on January 6. </p>