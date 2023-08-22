Ethnic violence: Justice Mittal panel seeks SC directions on compensation to Manipur victims, identity documents

The Justice Mittal panel said among the several gaps, which could impact reaching the benefits of relief and rehabilitation measures to the victims, the first and foremost would be “non-availability of documents for identification which would include Aadhaar cards, voter I-card/ration cards/BPL cards etc.” It said enquiries have revealed that out of all the above documents, the process of obtaining a copy of the Aadhaar Card may be the simplest as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has all the necessary information available in digital format.