manipur

Security forces seize four rockets in Manipur's Churachandpur

The four rockets were seized by security forces during a search operation at Pangjang village in the upper reaches of Thangjing ridge in Churachandpur district on Wednesday, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 06:54 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 06:54 IST
India NewsManipur

