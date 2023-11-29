'Separate administration' only solution to end Manipur conflict, Kuki-Zo protesters to Amit Shah

Guwahati: Members of Kuki-Zo community on Wednesday moved Home Minister Amit Shah stating that a "separate administration" is the only solution to end the conflict in Manipur.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in at least nine towns on Wednesday and shouted slogans in order to press for their demand for a "separate administration." The rally was organised by Zo United, a forum of civil society organizations of the Kuki-Zo community.

"We have been butchered and chased out of the capital Imphal and the valley areas. Radical Meiteis are publicly saying they will not stop until they chase us all out of Manipur. There is no hope left now for the Kuki-Zo tribes to live a dignified life in a state controlled by the Meitei community. A separate administration is therefore the only option for us,” the Zo United said in a memorandum addressed to Shah, which was submitted via Churachandpur district administration.