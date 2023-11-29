'Separate administration' only solution to end Manipur conflict, Kuki-Zo protesters to Amit Shah

Guwahati: Members of Kuki-Zo community on Wednesday moved Home Minister Amit Shah stating that a "separate administration" is the only solution to end the conflict in Manipur.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in at least nine towns on Wednesday and shouted slogans in order to press for their demand for a "separate administration." The rally was organised by Zo United, a forum of civil society organizations of the Kuki-Zo community.
"We have been butchered and chased out of the capital Imphal and the valley areas. Radical Meiteis are publicly saying they will not stop until they chase us all out of Manipur. There is no hope left now for the Kuki-Zo tribes to live a dignified life in a state controlled by the Meitei community. A separate administration is therefore the only option for us,” the Zo United said in a memorandum addressed to Shah, which was submitted via Churachandpur district administration.
The organisation said Kuki-Zo people bore the maximum brunt of the nearly seven-month-long conflict and 152 people already killed, 7,000 houses burnt down and over 50,000 people left displaced. "The majoritarian policies of the Biren Singh government led to tensions and a complete breakdown of trust between the Meiteis and the tribals. This eventually led to the outbreak of the violence."
As the sporadic violence has kept Manipur troubled, Kuki organisations have stepped up demand for a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur and comprising the Kuki dominated districts like Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal.
"The tribal government employees and our MLAs can no longer reach Imphal and are unable to perform their duty for their constituencies. We have not received any help from the state government; even central government aid like food and other essential items are routed through neighbouring Mizoram state as Meitei mobs don’t allow any material to reach tribal areas. We are unable to send any documents or parcels through the postal system (government or private) because the highway that leads to the mainland is blocked by Meiteis," said the memorandum to Shah.
The rally was organised on a day the Centre signed an agreement with United National Liberation Front, a valley-based insurgent group, which has been leading an armed conflict for decades in Manipur.