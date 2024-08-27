Six KYKL cadres arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested six cadres of proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) from Manipur's Imphal West district, a police statement said.
The six KYKL cadres were arrested from Awang Potsangbam area of the district on Monday, it said.
Security forces recovered three-gun topping lenses (scope), military fatigues, ammunition and a four-wheeler from their possession, the statement said.
In the follow-up action, police raided some locations and recovered one single-barrel gun, one double-barrel gun, three loaded magazines of AK-47 with 75 live rounds, 230 assorted live rounds, seven wireless walkie-talkie sets, and other miscellaneous items.
Published 27 August 2024, 06:18 IST