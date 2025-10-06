Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Suspected drug peddlers arrested with 'World is Yours' tablets in Manipur

The arrests were made from their respective residences at Khomidok Sorok Mapal and Kairang on Sunday.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 07:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 07:11 IST
India NewsManipurCrimeDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us