Suspected drug peddlers arrested with 'World is Yours' tablets in Manipur

<p>Imphal: Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>'World is Yours' or WY tablets weighing 2 kg and Rs 38 lakh in cash were recovered from them, they said.</p>.<p>The arrests were made from their respective residences at Khomidok Sorok Mapal and Kairang on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused were identified as Md Ethem Khan and Raju Khan, police said.</p>.<p>WY, also known as 'Yaba' -- which means 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is a mixture of meth and caffeine. A popular drug across Southeast Asia, it was first used during the Second World War to keep troops hyperactive. </p>