Thousands protest in Imphal Valley demanding CBI inquiry into alleged gang rape of Meitei woman by 'Kuki miscreants'

A 37-year-old Meitei woman on Wednesday lodged an FIR complaining that she was gang raped by "Kuki miscreants" while she was fleeing her home in Kuki-dominated Chuarchandpur on May 3 when the violence started. In her FIR, the victim said she did not file the complaint immediately out of fear and possibility of ostracisation by her community. The Meitei woman, who fled the Kuki-dominated hills region on May 3, is now taking shelter in a relief camp in Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley.

Another protester said the government should show equal concern for the gang rape of a Meitei woman like it had shown after video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted, went viral. "We will continue to fight and be on the streets till this case is also handed over to the CBI for giving justice to her," he said.

Police said the case was transferred to the all women police station in Churachandpur for investigation as the alleged crime took place there.

The video of the two Kuki women, which went viral on July 20, caused outrage across the nation forcing the Centre to hand over the case to the CBI.

Over 150 people have died and more than 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between the Kukis and Meiteis since May 3. The complaints of gang rape and crime against women belonging to both the communities during the violence, however, has caused more shock and anger. Meira Paibis, a vigilante group of Meitei women, said that women have been targeted by miscreants belonging to both the communities in order to vent their anger against each other.