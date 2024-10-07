Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Violence-affected people returning to native places, time now for healing wounds, says Manipur CM

Biren Singh made the statement while interacting with the youth who completed a hospitality training programme under the Centre's 'Hunar Se Rozgar Tak' scheme.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 13:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 13:50 IST
India NewsManipurIndian PoliticsN Biren Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us