Many still try to divide India on religion and community lines, need to enlighten youth: Goyal

The BJP on Monday organised a silent march in New Delhi to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day or Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas ahead of Independence Day.
The BJP leaders including JP Nadda, Virendra Sachdeva, Piyush Goyal and Parvesh Verma took a dig at the Congress, saying that "due to the mistakes of the grand old party, the country was partitioned" and "lakhs were displaced."
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "This program is not for the BJP but for the people of India. We shall never forget and remind the newer generations about what happened to our country. A silent march has been held as a remembrance for those who lost their lives." . "This is a chance to enlighten youth on the drawbacks of partition as even today, many try to divide the Indian society on the basis of religion and community, "Goyal said.