Indian Politics Live: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to conclude today evening in Mumbai
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections that will take place alongside it are set to be out today. By the evening, Rahul Gandhi is also set to conclude his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
02:5916 Mar 2024
SC's comment on Electoral Bonds tells us how unsuccessful this govt is, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
02:2216 Mar 2024
At over Rs 6K crore, BJP biggest electoral bond beneficiary, highest encashment recorded during 2019 Lok Sabha polls
03:2316 Mar 2024
'EC must be unbiased,' says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
#WATCH | Delhi: On the Election Commission of India and fair conduct of elections, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "The Election Commission must be unbiased. It should not belong to any party. When the code of conduct is implemented, the ruling party tries to lure… pic.twitter.com/pcrsTUJ5CB
#WATCH | Delhi: On Electoral Bonds, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "We have always opposed the Electoral Bonds that the ruling party came up with. Supreme Court has called this 'unconstitutional'. This comment (from the Supreme Court) tells us how unsuccessful this… pic.twitter.com/VvNSqC7TUz