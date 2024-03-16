JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Indian Politics Live: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to conclude today evening in Mumbai

The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections that will take place alongside it are set to be out today. By the evening, Rahul Gandhi is also set to conclude his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
Last Updated 16 March 2024, 03:25 IST

Highlights
03:2216 Mar 2024

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to conclude today evening in Mumbai

02:5916 Mar 2024

SC's comment on Electoral Bonds tells us how unsuccessful this govt is, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

02:2216 Mar 2024

At over Rs 6K crore, BJP biggest electoral bond beneficiary, highest encashment recorded during 2019 Lok Sabha polls

03:2316 Mar 2024

'EC must be unbiased,' says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

03:2216 Mar 2024

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to conclude today evening in Mumbai

03:0316 Mar 2024

Abhimanyu will be Officer on Special Duty for newly-appointed Haryana CM

03:0216 Mar 2024

Read our today's Editorial on Electoral Bonds

02:5916 Mar 2024

SC's comment on Electoral Bonds tells us how unsuccessful this govt is, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalBRSNDALok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

