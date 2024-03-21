Indian Political Updates: BJP and Congress likely to announce more candidates today
Good morning readers. It's a day of attrition for both the main parties -- BJP and Congress -- are likely to announce more candidates for the ensuing 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Catch all the latest political developments live only on DH. With the March 20 notification date coming into effect in in many states, seat-sharing equations are likely to be finalised in states like Maharashtra and Bihar.
Banners against BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt come up in Vadoadra; party sees Congress hand
BJP seeks Mandu MLA’s disqualification from J'khand assembly as he joins Congress
More big names to file nomination today
ED raid underway at former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar's residence at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu: Sources
Vadodara Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat came up at different spots in the city and were quickly removed by authorities on Wednesday morning, said party leaders. While police were tight-lipped about launching any probe, Bhatt along with Vadodara city BJP president Vijay Shah claimed police have detained two local Congress workers who were involved in putting up these banners at nearly 10 spots in Karelibaug and Harni areas on Tuesday night.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh performs puja at his residence in Jammu, ahead of filing his nomination
The BJP has demanded the disqualification of Mandu MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel as a member of the Jharkhand legislative Assembly, hours after he joined the Congress.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who performed puja at his residence in Jammu, is one of the early birds as he is set to file his nomination from Udhampur (J&K) as a BJP candidate.
