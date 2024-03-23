JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Live: More big names to be announced for Lok Sabha polls

Good morning readers. It's going to be a big day in politics with BJP likely to announce as many as 100 names for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Seat sharing talks are in the final round among the I.N.D.I.A. block allies while party hopping continues at the last minute.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 03:33 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
03:0323 Mar 2024

Haryana CM Saini allocates portfolios, keeps key home dept with himself

02:5723 Mar 2024

Campaigning to intensify

02:5723 Mar 2024

Focus on OBC's

03:3323 Mar 2024

Stay with us for latest political updates. In the meantime, visit DH website to read today's top news.

03:0323 Mar 2024

Haryana CM Saini allocates portfolios, keeps key home dept with himself

Over a week after Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the chief minister and days after he expanded his cabinet, Haryana Council of Ministers on Friday were allocated portfolios, with Saini keeping the key Home Department.

Read more

02:5723 Mar 2024

Campaigning to intensify

With the first phase of polling less than a month away, campaigning is building up despite the heat. Meanwhile party hoppers are likely to have a field day as was evident when BJP strongman Prahlad Gunjal joined Congress last night.

02:5723 Mar 2024

Focus on OBC's

The BJP's second list of candidates will likely have more from the OBC community as the party tries to do a balancing act.

(Published 23 March 2024, 03:03 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on