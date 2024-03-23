India Politics Live: More big names to be announced for Lok Sabha polls
Good morning readers. It's going to be a big day in politics with BJP likely to announce as many as 100 names for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Seat sharing talks are in the final round among the I.N.D.I.A. block allies while party hopping continues at the last minute.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 03:33 IST
Highlights
03:0323 Mar 2024
Haryana CM Saini allocates portfolios, keeps key home dept with himself
Stay with us for latest political updates. In the meantime, visit DH website to read today's top news.
Haryana CM Saini allocates portfolios, keeps key home dept with himself
Over a week after Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the chief minister and days after he expanded his cabinet, Haryana Council of Ministers on Friday were allocated portfolios, with Saini keeping the key Home Department.
Read more
With the first phase of polling less than a month away, campaigning is building up despite the heat. Meanwhile party hoppers are likely to have a field day as was evident when BJP strongman Prahlad Gunjal joined Congress last night.
The BJP's second list of candidates will likely have more from the OBC community as the party tries to do a balancing act.
(Published 23 March 2024, 03:03 IST)