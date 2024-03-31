I.N.D.I.A. 'maharally' Live: Country will run as per Constitution, not by 'Vasooli gang', says AAP's Durgesh Pathak from Ramlila Maidan

Top I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are expected to attend the rally. It is being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and allegations of misuse of agencies against the opposition by the BJP-led central government.

The administration has allowed 20,000 people to come for the rally, but police expects it to exceed 30,000.



