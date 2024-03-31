I.N.D.I.A. 'maharally' Live: Country will run as per Constitution, not by 'Vasooli gang', says AAP's Durgesh Pathak from Ramlila Maidan
The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc is holding 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and allegations of misuse of agencies against the opposition by the BJP-led central government. The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory in view of the same. Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH.
BJP in panic sensing defeat in LS polls: Farooq Abdullah
02:0431 Mar 2024
Congress takes swipe at BJP over setting up manifesto panel at 'last moment'
02:0431 Mar 2024
Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan, for I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'maharally' to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.
03:2931 Mar 2024
We need to save the democracy and end the dictatorship in this country, says Jharkhand CM Champai Soren as he leaves from Ranchi to attend the Rally
Yesterday, Enforcement Directorate filed prosecution complaint against Hemant Soren as well —the former CM of Jharkhand who is facing ED heat in Land Scam Case.
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren
Credit: PTI Photo
03:2431 Mar 2024
We want to abolish dictatorship and save democracy, constitution: Punjab AAP Minister Balbir Singh
"This is a Maha Rally by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. All the leaders of the alliance will come and inform about further strategy," he added.
Corrupt people are joining BJP, honest people are in jail
Punjab Minister and AAP leader Balbir Singh
Credit: X/@AAPbalbir
03:0931 Mar 2024
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak targets 'Vasooli gang' ahead of 'Maharally'; says whoever speaks against BJP gets arrested in 'fake case'
We have gathered (at Ramlila Maidan) to assert that the country will run as per the Constitution and not by the 'Vasooli gang'..."
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak
#WATCH | Delhi: On the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan today, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak says, "The central agencies are being misused. Whoever speaks against them (government) or speaks of an alternative in the country is getting arrested in any fake case. The whole nation is… pic.twitter.com/1jl3Hz9WC1
No march, no tractor trollies, no weapons in central Delhi: Delhi Police laid down conditions to allow opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan
Top I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are expected to attend the rally. It is being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and allegations of misuse of agencies against the opposition by the BJP-led central government.
The administration has allowed 20,000 people to come for the rally, but police expects it to exceed 30,000.