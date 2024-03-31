JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
I.N.D.I.A. 'maharally' Live: Country will run as per Constitution, not by 'Vasooli gang', says AAP's Durgesh Pathak from Ramlila Maidan

The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc is holding 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and allegations of misuse of agencies against the opposition by the BJP-led central government. The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory in view of the same. Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH.
Last Updated 31 March 2024, 03:29 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:0431 Mar 2024

BJP in panic sensing defeat in LS polls: Farooq Abdullah

02:0431 Mar 2024

Congress takes swipe at BJP over setting up manifesto panel at 'last moment'

02:0431 Mar 2024

Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan, for I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'maharally' to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

03:2931 Mar 2024

We need to save the democracy and end the dictatorship in this country, says Jharkhand CM Champai Soren as he leaves from Ranchi to attend the Rally

Yesterday, Enforcement Directorate filed prosecution complaint against Hemant Soren as well —the former CM of Jharkhand who is facing ED heat in Land Scam Case.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren

Credit: PTI Photo

03:2431 Mar 2024

We want to abolish dictatorship and save democracy, constitution: Punjab AAP Minister Balbir Singh

"This is a Maha Rally by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. All the leaders of the alliance will come and inform about further strategy," he added.

Corrupt people are joining BJP, honest people are in jail
Punjab Minister and AAP leader Balbir Singh
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@AAPbalbir</p></div>

Credit: X/@AAPbalbir

03:0931 Mar 2024

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak targets 'Vasooli gang' ahead of 'Maharally'; says whoever speaks against BJP gets arrested in 'fake case'

We have gathered (at Ramlila Maidan) to assert that the country will run as per the Constitution and not by the 'Vasooli gang'..."
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak
02:5831 Mar 2024

No march, no tractor trollies, no weapons in central Delhi: Delhi Police laid down conditions to allow opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan

Top I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are expected to attend the rally. It is being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and allegations of misuse of agencies against the opposition by the BJP-led central government.

The administration has allowed 20,000 people to come for the rally, but police expects it to exceed 30,000.

Read more

02:5531 Mar 2024

MGNREGS demand drops in Karnataka as polls pull away workers

Demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has dropped by 85 per cent in Karnataka ever since the dates for the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

With farm and construction labourers tagging with candidates and party workers for campaigning purposes, there are very few takers for the rural job scheme.

Read more

(Published 31 March 2024, 02:50 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsTMCRamlila MaidanArvind KejriwalHemant SorenLok Sabha Elections 2024Breaking newsI.N.D.I.A

