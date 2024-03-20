Moosewala's father alleges Punjab government 'harassing' him over newborn son

Chandigarh: Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has accused the Punjab government of harassing him over the birth of his second son.

Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district. They had opted for the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Singh alleged that the administration was harassing him to prove that the child was legal.

"Two days ago, by the blessings of 'Waheguru' and your prayers, we got our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) back," Singh said in the video clip.

"However, the administration has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are posing me several questions, asking me to prove that this child is legal."