Homeindia

Meeting over Election Commissioner appointment in Delhi today: Report

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary will reportedly participate in the meeting expected to be held in noon.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 05:59 IST

A meeting for the appointment of the Election Commissioner will be held at Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday, ANI reported, citing sources.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary will reportedly participate in the meeting expected to be held in noon.

This comes as the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it would take up a plea on Friday over appointment of two vacant posts of Election Commissioners in accordance with a previous five-judge bench judgment by a panel.

More to follow...

(Published 14 March 2024, 05:59 IST)
